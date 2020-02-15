Routeburn Track set to partially reopen after repairs to flood damage

The South Island's Routeburn Track is set to partially reopen next week after torrential rain and flooding forced it to close for the "foreseeable future" at the beginning of February.

The Routeburn Track. Source: istock.com

The Milford Track that had also been forced to closed while critical repair work was carried out reopened last Wednesday.

The Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post today the Routeburn Track would reopen on March 12.

Originally, the repairs to the Routeburn Track were expected to delay the reopening of the route until at least the end of April.

"Our staff have been working hard completing safety assessments and making necessary repairs which included flying in a replacement temporary bridge, fixing damaged bridges and track clearance," the post read.

The new route, named the Routeburn Return, is a four-day and three-night hike along the same path near Milford Sound between the Fiordland and Mt Aspiring National Parks.