En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night before joining artists, journalists, scientists and an astronaut on a flight currently heading to Antarctica for a TEDx event at Scott Base.

"It kind of felt like the night before Christmas, you kinda don't know what you're going to get, what to expect so didn't really sleep and then thought my alarm wouldn't go off," she said.

"It was like, 'Oh, I don't want to be that kid that misses the bloody Hercules flight.'"

The global event coincides with the 60th anniversary of the New Zealand research station in Antarctica, providing a base for science and environmental research.

Wigmore said she feels privileged to perform on the most isolated continent of the world at the event.

"There's all these incredible people (speakers) that have done amazing things with their lives so I kind of feel like 'Oh, God, how did I get the lucky ticket?!'

"So I'm psyched, I just hope I don't mess up the chords or something silly on the day," she said.

Former E! News host and journalist Ashlan Cousteau said this experience will be about as far as you can get from the red carpet.

"As I was getting ready yesterday, the Golden Globes were on, so there I am watching my colleagues on the red carpet interview all the celebrities and there I am packing wool socks... But I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime trip - no one could pass this opportunity," she said before the flight today.

As an adventurer who recently married Phillippe Cousteau, grandson of French oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques-Yves Cousteau, she said, "I'm excited to be able to help shed light on climate change, and helping get the scientists' message across in an entertaining way without causing people to 'zone out.'"

TEDxScottBase speaker Dan Barry, an American astronaut who has walked in space four times, told 1 NEWS he is most excited about getting to see the ice-free Dry Valleys as it's the closest he will get to his childhood dream of walking on Mars.

"The only difference is the sky will be blue not pink," he said.

He says while it doesn't quite compare to travelling to space, there was an "electrifying atmosphere" from the rookies heading to Antarctica for the first time.

The event aims to share a conversation with the world on climate change and its global impact from the most remote place on earth.

The Hercules ski plane flight to Antarctica set off from Christchurch this morning and will take at least eight hours.