Rousing powhiri at Te Papa welcomes return of 59 Maori ancestral remains from Europe

The Maori and Moriori ancestral remains have been repatriated from England, Germany and Sweden.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

01:26
2
The boy was sliding down a three story slide when he flew over the edge landing on concrete.

Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

00:24
3
The Kiwi driver miraculously walked away unscathed from the crash in Indianapolis this morning.

Video: Terrifying in-car footage shows Scott Dixon's view in massive 350km/h IndyCar crash

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:07
5
The enclosure is supposed to be impossible to escape.

Watch: 'This is not supposed to happen' - Orangutan mum escapes zoo enclosure to try and rescue her son


00:26
The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was confronted by a man allegedly demanding cash.


02:05
Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show police are charging more people than ever over the drug.

'We've been able to target the dealers' - Huge jump in charges laid over synthetic cannabis

There were 188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016.

00:20
NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

NZ extended their World Series lead in what was a torrid final in Langford.

00:16
The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

01:01
The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.

'You're living a hell, every minute of every day - and we need to start saying this is a modern illness’ - Sir John Kirwan

