TODAY |

Roughly a quarter of over-the-counter reading glasses differ from prescription

Source:  Seven Sharp

As we age, so too does our vision, particularly when it comes to seeing up close but these days glasses are like breath mints, you can get them everywhere.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It seems you can buy them anywhere these days. Source: Seven Sharp

They range in price from just a few dollars to around the $60 mark - but are cheap, over-the-counter glasses seeing us right?

Renata Watene is a Kaiāwhina, teaching fellow, at Auckland University and she says a visit to an optometrist can find more than your need for glasses.

“Glaucoma, macular degeneration, we can pick up a lot of cancers at the back of the eye - diabetes is a big one, high blood pressure changes,” she said.

So what about buying over-the-counter reading glasses?

“Over-the-counter reading glasses are perfectly fine as long as you’re getting the prescription you require,” Watene said.

“The most important thing is getting the right advice so you’re investing in the right strength of glasses.”

Putting some to the test, Watene says over-the-counter glasses can be “a little bit hit and miss”.

Not all over-the-counter glasses are as they seem. Source: Seven Sharp

Two out of the eight pairs tested were found to be different to what their prescription advertised.

“Just realise that if you do get some of them over the counter - and this is a really rough estimate, you do have a one-in-four chance of them not being correct,” Watene said.

John Duffy from Consumer NZ says don’t expect too much from them.

“These products are absolutely fine if you use them as they are designed - simply for magnifying text… to help with reading – don’t use them as a replacement for what your optometrist prescribes,” Duffy said.

To keep your eye on the ball, Watene says eyes need to be tested every two years.

 

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
2
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
3
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
4
Rotorua man who beat five-year-old son to death jailed for at least 17 years
5
Police officer injured in head-on crash in Gore
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Youth arrested after Hamilton shooting leaves teenager in critical condition

Nats MP says conversation should be held about cat curfew in pun-laden release

Absent kids risk funding cuts to early childhood centres

RSV explained: What parents, caregivers need to be aware of