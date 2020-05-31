Rough weather on the way for Wellington, Canterbury, West Coast

Several parts of the country could be in for some rough weather in the next 24 hours; including Wellington, Canterbury and the West Coast.

MetService says an active front will bring brief, heavy rain to the west coast of the South Island and the Tararua Ranges in the Lower North Island today.

Gale force north-west winds are also likely for Wellington and Wairarapa southwards, including the Canterbury High Country.

And high winds approaching gale force are forecast for coastal Clutha south to Owaka and coastal Southland including Stewart Island tomorrow.