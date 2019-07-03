Rough weather set to batter North Island - Flooding cancels Wellington trains

Wellington's Johnsonville line services have been hit by flooding, cancelling trains between Khandallah and Johnsonville.



Metlink says a replacement bus will shuttle passengers around the disruption.



Workers are on their way to assess the issue.



Trains will run to timetable between Wellington and Khandallah.

Fire and Emergency NZ say there have been six to eight weather-related call-outs so far, but nothing yet of major significance.

Metservice reports heavy rain and gale north to northwest winds are forecast for many parts of New Zealand today.

An active front, preceded by strong to gale north to northwest winds, moves east across the North Island today, bringing periods of rain to many places.

On Monday evening, a complex trough of low pressure moves southeast across the South Island, delivering another period of heavy northerly rain to western and northern parts of the Island.

People are advised to keep up to date with MetService alerts as heavy rain and severe gale north to northwest winds are in force for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.