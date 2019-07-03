TODAY |

Rough weather set to batter North Island - Flooding cancels Wellington trains

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Wellington
Transport

Wellington's Johnsonville line services have been hit by flooding, cancelling trains between Khandallah and Johnsonville.


Metlink says a replacement bus will shuttle passengers around the disruption.


Workers are on their way to assess the issue.


Trains will run to timetable between Wellington and Khandallah.

Fire and Emergency NZ say there have been six to eight weather-related call-outs so far, but nothing yet of major significance.

Metservice reports heavy rain and gale north to northwest winds are forecast for many parts of New Zealand today.

An active front, preceded by strong to gale north to northwest winds, moves east across the North Island today, bringing periods of rain to many places.

On Monday evening, a complex trough of low pressure moves southeast across the South Island, delivering another period of heavy northerly rain to western and northern parts of the Island.

People are advised to keep up to date with MetService alerts as heavy rain and severe gale north to northwest winds are in force for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.


Rain (file picture).
Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Wellington
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Appropriately for a club with such a rich Kiwi history, there was a special tribute for Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game
2
A Fire and Emergency NZ engine.
Motel blaze causes evacuations for Wellington guests
3
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.
Rough weather set to batter North Island - Flooding cancels Wellington trains
4
Anglers have spent the past few days catching snapper, king fish and gurnard off several popular Far North beaches.
New Zealand's biggest fishing competition reels in the winners
5
The All Blacks captain gave a hilarious message of support, asking ‘how good it will be when the Black Caps stuff the Poms at the Home of Cricket?"
'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The army has arrived on the West Coast to help with the mammoth clean-up effort.

Westland District Council defends financial mismanagement criticisms
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.

Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US

Calls for change as Christchurch social housing waitlists soar

Quake proofing the capital's library could cost $100m