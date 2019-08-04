TODAY |

Rough seas continue to batter West Coast as wintry weather rolls on

Heavy seas continue to expose an old rubbish tip after a warning of an imminent ecological disaster on the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Hector Landfill experienced further erosion overnight and today but escaped any of its material being swept away.

For residents of Hector, a seawall paid for by locals has saved many properties during yesterday's high tide.

There was more coastal erosion following last night's tide, but there was no further damage or flooding to properties.

One resident who spoke to 1NEWS today says he's optimistic they've seen the worst of the wild weather despite his shed being burst through causing a bit of a clean up on his property.

Hector Landfill has experienced further erosion as waves continue to roll in as wintry weather continues down south. Source: 1 NEWS
