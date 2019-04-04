TODAY |

Rotorua woman points gun at police, steals and crashes patrol car

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman in Rotorua was arrested last night after she allegedly pointed a gun at police officers then stole and crashed their patrol car, police say.

A police spokesperson said officers were approached by the woman in Whakarewarewa about 9pm yesterday.

Police then retreated on foot after she allegedly pointed her gun at them.

The woman then drove off in their police car and crashed it shortly after on Wahiao Drive, the spokesperson said.

The woman was arrested a short distance away and taken into custody.

The firearm was recovered.

No one was injured in the incident.

