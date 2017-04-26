Rotorua super volcano giving up its secrets thanks to new study

An underwater study is providing information about how much heat is coming from a super volcano deep beneath the floor of several lakes in Rotorua.

The Okataina Caldera is a volcanic system to the east of Rotorua and is dotted with lakes, seven of which are being studied.

Scientists and researchers from GNS Science are using thermal blankets to gauge the warmth of the lake floor, which are held below the surface by lead weights.

"Normally these heat blankets measure in the order of 0.01 or 0.001 degrees," Cornel De Ronde told 1 NEWS.

"We're measuring in the order of 15 or 14 degrees so it's really very, very, large."

The team from GNS Science is currently measuring the heat from Lake Rotoiti and early results suggest the activity beneath the lake bed could be generating about 200 megawatts of energy, which is more than is harnessed at the Wairakei Power Station.

The team plan to calculate whether magma is building below.