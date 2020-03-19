Rotorua receives $17 million Provincial Growth Fund boost

Rotorua's tourism, health and wellbeing capabilities are getting a $17 million injection from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Rotorua. Source: istock.com

QE Health is getting an $8 million inject for a new purpose built facility, while the Pukeroa Oruawhata Group is getting $9 million to develop its Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa.

Regional Economic Development Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau said the funding comes at a crucial time as the Government works to protect people and their jobs.

"Working in partnership with the Government's $12.1 billion Covid-19 economic package this PGF support will provide much needed job certainty and security for the 75 existing employees at QE health, enable the continuation of its health and wellbeing services, and facilitate its business diversification and growth in the future.

"QE Health is historically significant to the people of Rotorua as a specialist clinical and rehabilitation provider with a 76-year history that links us to our returning service men, our ANZAC's, originally established for rehabilitation and care for injured soldiers returning from World War II", Tabuteau said.

The $9 million support for Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa will support the construction of a purpose-built luxury heath and wellness spa.

"We know that Rotorua is one of New Zealand's leading tourism destinations and that we will pass through the challenges that Covid-19 presents us.