Rotorua principal says action needs to be taken to stop high school kids vaping

Vaping has hit the headlines recently being either touted as both a cure for long term smokers or a risk to youth.

Now, one Rotorua principal has come out saying enough is enough with the indecision and something has to be done to stop students getting into vaping.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh told Seven Sharp he thinks vaping could see a whole new generation of addicts.

"There has been an exponential rise in the number of students vaping throughout high schools in the country and myself and colleagues are deeply worried about it.

"We are seeing 13 and 14-year-olds taking up vaping, not just in school but in parks and all over the place," Mr Walsh says.

He believes the war on smoking was just starting to be won, now vaping is taking over.

Mr Walsh also thinks vaping is being marketed as a healthy alternative to smoking and flavouring is aiming it at youths.

He proposed a solution to the issue.

"Principals have been calling on the Government to introduce regulation, but that hasn’t happened yet and every week that goes by more and more students are taking up vaping."

The Government said last month it would introduce a bill to Parliament introducing further regulations for vaping products within a few weeks.