TODAY |

Rotorua principal blames sleep deprivation for sleeping naked with student during Mexico trip

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Education
Crime and Justice

A school principal in Rotorua has been banned from teaching in New Zealand following accusations he slept in the same bed as a student while naked, engaged in sexualised talk, was partially clothed in front of students and entered a bathroom and washed a student's back.

Uenuku Fairhall - who led Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutou, a co-educational Māori immersion school - "breached professional boundaries" during a school trip to Mexico in 2017, according to documents released today by the New Zealand Teaching Council's Disciplinary Tribunal.

Among the accuastions, Mr Fairhall is alleged to have entered a bathroom area which was occupied by a student, who he told to remove his underwear. The student tried to cover his bottom, but Mr Fairhall moved the student's hands out of the way, tribunal documents alleged.

The Complaints Assessment Committee argued that Mr Fairhall’s actions effected the emotional wellbeing of all students involved.

The tribunal described Mr Fairhall’s behaviour as "despicable" and found that cancelling his teacher registration was most appropriate.

Mr Fairhall agreed with the submissions of the committee but asked that his conduct be viewed in light of his sleep deprivation.

Desks in classroom (generic).
Desks in classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Education
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
The drugs, valued at $90 million, are said to have the highest purity ever recorded in Queensland.
Australian police make their biggest MDMA bust, linked to last week's arrests in Auckland
2
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
3
Glass of orange juice
Juice maker to pay over $500,000 after worker killed by bottle filling machine
4
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.
'Amateur hour' - Winston Peters ridicules Paula Bennett's new campaign chair role
5
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.

'Amateur hour' - Winston Peters ridicules Paula Bennett's new campaign chair role
Glass of orange juice

Juice maker to pay over $500,000 after worker killed by bottle filling machine

The Government is looking at buying more of them across the country.

Kiwis staying in overnight accommodation hits record 23.2 million guest nights

Victims can take part in Royal Commission into state abuse without breaching Crown confidentiality causes