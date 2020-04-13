Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown

To keep the homeless and vulnerable safe during the lockdown Tiny Deane has just put 200 of them up in some of the flashest rooms they've ever stayed in. But the ex-trucker with a heart of gold has asked for something big in return - cold turkey, and a serious commitment to change.

Rotorua's Tiny Deane is helping house 200 people through the lockdown. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Karoline Tuckey of rnz.co.nz

The coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval in the homeless population, but advocates hope it offers radical opportunities for transformation.

Deane and his wife Lynley founded Visions of a Helping Hand, which runs homeless shelters in Rotorua and Taupō, but their shared facilities can't be made into safe bubbles. So for the level 4 lockdown they have had to find accommodation for nearly 200 people in five motels in Taupō and Rotorua.

The group included a number of people with addictions to smoking, drinking or drugs, who were told quitting was part of the package that's expected of them.

"We've explained what the risks of Covid mean, and how many people are dying overseas - in Italy and America. We've said no more sharing cigarettes and picking up butts - we don't want this happening to you," Deane said.

Security guards have had to be put in place to stop drug dealers and gangs who have tried to access them. And a team of social workers and DHB healthcare providers are providing intense support, and helping with mental health challenges.

To help pass the time they have stacks of board games, and within their bubbles they're playing lots of badminton, chess and monopoly.

Deane said the first few days of lockdown were the roughest, but now the results were starting to show.

"We're coping really well. It is tough for them, but we've had one-on ones with them with our social workers, and we've laid down the law, and they know their boundaries.

"And the respect that's been given back to us on that has been unbelievable, and seeing them not on drugs, coming down and being clean has been an absolute miracle. They've done amazing."

400 housed in Auckland

In Auckland the Housing First collective has placed more than 400 homeless people into motel units using the Ministry funding. Auckland City Mission is one of the collective's partners.

The mission's chief executive, Chris Farrelly, also hoped the upheaval caused by the pandemic can be used for good.

"Auckland has a very large number of homeless people, and this initiative has given us an opportunity to accelerate this process of housing people ... we see this motel process as a step into permanent housing, not just a temporary thing," Farrelly said.

"Step two is you have to support people in these motels. They're people that require an immense amount of support and expertise, with mental health issues, addiction issues or cognitive behaviour issues, on a daily basis. What we're working on at the moment is food, some form of stability, and healthcare."

That 400 already housed was a great start, but there were many more still homeless, he said.