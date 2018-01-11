Rotorua makes it onto New York Times top places to visit in 2018 list

Rotorua has been named one of the top destinations in the New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2018 list.

Pohutu Geyser, Whakarewarewa Thermal Valley, Rotorua. Source: Getty

Rotorua was the only New Zealand destination to make it onto the prestigious list, coming in at number 45.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer is excited about the possibilities appearing on the list means for the central North Island city.

"This will open the eyes of a new sector of travellers who may not have previously considered Rotorua as a destination."

The blurb describing Rotorua on the New York Times list states that it's a hub of Maori culture featuring sulphurous geysers and mineral-rich hot springs.