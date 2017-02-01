Rotorua lakes trust board takes control of operations after CEO steps down

Rotorua's Te Arawa Lakes Trust has parted ways with Gareth Jones, the former CEO of its over-arching organisation and management subsidiary - Te Arawa Management Ltd.

Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis said the trust had been reviewing the past 12 months of its operations, and highlighted some areas of concern.

"The decision has been a difficult one for the trust, but ultimately, the trustees are confident that it is the right decision for Te Arawa Lakes Trust, its assets and its beneficiaries," he said.

"The trust and its assets remain in a strong position, but some changes needed to be made."

Source: 1 NEWS

One source told TVNZ's Te Karere they did not support the board's position and backed the outgoing CEO.

For the financial year ending June 30, 2016, the value of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust assets increased by 14 per cent to $33.7 million.

Established in 2006, Te Arawa Lakes Trust is responsible for the long-term management of the iwi's property and financial assets and interests.

It's also in charge of the enhancement and protection of the 14 Te Arawa Lakebeds in its ownership.

Its focus is to ensure ongoing benefits for every registered member of Te Arawa.

The trust now has an interim manager and will formalise a more permanent replacement in the near future.

TALT's interests include property investments, farming and horticulture operations, fisheries and lakes management, education services and the protection of its cultural and physical taonga.