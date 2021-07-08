Rotorua Kaupapa Māori health, addiction services to provide cultural approach

Kaupapa Māori mental health and addiction services being launched in Rotorua will provide a cultural approach to wellness, according to the Whānau Ora Minister.

Peeni Henare (file photo). Source: Getty



Peeni Henare launched the Poutama Ora strategy at Lake Ōkareka where Te Arawa Whānau Ora will deliver two new programmes – Ngā Kaihautū and Mango Tū.

Te Arawa Whānau Ora chair Te Ururoa Flavell said the services are grounded in kaupapa Māori principles, Te Reo Māori, skilled in tikanga, Whakapapa recognition and steeped in Mātauranga Māori.



“Health needs may include – but are not limited to – mental health, addictions, long-term conditions, nutrition, physical activity, pain management, health literacy, pregnancy, and quit smoking,” Flavell said.



“These are all issues that can prevent whānau from taking care of their health and wellness, so it’s important for Te Arawa Whānau Ora to provide quality programmes, underpinned by mātauranga Māori to help enrich the lives of our people.”



The Ngā Kaihautū programme has an approach that empowers tāne (men) by connecting them back to their Māoritanga and reclaiming their identity.



The Mango Tū programme focuses on Rangatahi (youth).



“Whanau Ora staff and partners will support whānau with their health and wellness goals, encourage and motivate whānau to self-manage their health needs, and navigate them towards better health outcomes,” Flavell said.

Te Arawa Whānau Ora CEO Paora Te Hurihanganui says “paeārahi will walk alongside whānau while ensuring an integrated approach across the network to provide support that meets the needs of whānau.”