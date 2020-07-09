Rotorua hotel locked down due to Covid-19 case, Kiwi in quarantine says

A person in managed isolation in Rotorua says the Sudima Hotel was in lockdown due to a positive case of Covid-19 this afternoon.

The person - who 1 NEWS can confirm is in managed isolation at the Sudima - says they attempted to leave their room for their daily allotment of fresh air and were told by a secuirty guard they were not allowed to.

The security guard went on to confirm that one of the other people in isolation tested positive for Covid-19.

The reception also confirmed the positive test and that the hotel was on lockdown while a “cleaning process” takes place.

“Occupants cannot leave their rooms until then.”

The person says the lockdown has now been lifted.

The hotel referred 1 NEWS to the Ministry of Health who said any details of Covid-19 cases will be released at the daily 1pm press conference tomorrow.

It comes as three further cases of Covid-19 were announced by the Ministry of Health earlier today.

One of the new cases is a woman in her 20s who arrived from India on July 3. She had been staying at the Stamford Plaza hotel in Auckland.

As well, a man also in his 20s who arrived from India on July 3 has been confirmed with the virus. He had also been staying at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

Finally, a man in his 30s who arrived from Italy on July 4 was also confirmed with the virus today. He had been staying at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.