Rotorua gang shooting trial jury retires to deliberate

A jury in the trial of eight Mangu Kaha gang members accused of taking part in an armed confrontation with Mongrel Mob rivals has retired to begin considering its verdict.

George Jolley, Cramer McMeeking, Chadwick Tamahou Matapuku, Daniel McMeeking, Waimarama Horomai Te Kani, Robert Dashwood, Christopher Jolley and Major Wetini are on trial at the High Court at Rotorua.

The defendants face 20 various charges over an alleged showdown in Rotorua's Western Heights suburb on December 11, 2015.

In her summing up case for the jury today, Justice Sarah Katz said, with the exception of the charge of attempted murder against George Jolley, participating in an organised criminal group was the most serious.

The judge noted that during the trial some jurors had raised concerns they may have been followed outside the courthouse.

She emphasised that had nothing to do with the defendants and directed the jury to put it entirely aside.

Referring to two witnesses who'd elected to enter the secret witness programme, she also said this was not to be held against the defendants.

The key issue for the jury was whether the defendants were at the confrontation, she said.



George Jolley faces two alternative charges to attempted murder: firing a gun with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm or unlawfully possessing a shotgun.

Cramer McMeeking is charged with intentionally damaging a Holden and possessing an offensive weapon; Matapuku with possessing an offensive weapon and being unlawfully in a building; Daniel McMeeking with possessing an offensive weapon; Dashwood with discharging a firearm recklessly and unlawfully possessing a shotgun.