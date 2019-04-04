Rotorua father accused of murdering 5-year-old son appears in court

A father accused of murdering his son has appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

William James Sio appeared before Judge Greg Hollister today and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on March 13.

He did not enter a plea.

His son, Rotorua boy Ferro-James Eramiha Tiopira Sio, died in hospital on February 8 after an incident on Union St.

