Rotorua father accused of murdering 5-year-old son appears in court

A father accused of murdering his son has appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

William James Sio appeared before Judge Greg Hollister today and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on March 13.

He did not enter a plea.

His son, Rotorua boy Ferro-James Eramiha Tiopira Sio, died in hospital on February 8 after an incident on Union St.

Man charged with murder of five-year-old boy in Rotorua

Police said Sio had previously been charged with assault of a child, before it was upgraded to murder on Ferro-James' death.

