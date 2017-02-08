Rotorua church ablaze, large plume of smoke seen above city

Rotorua residents say a church in the city is ablaze this evening, after they saw a large plume of smoke rising over the area.

Smoke rises purportedly from St John's Church in Rotorua. Source: Facebook/Ngahina Gedge

Source: Facebook/Mike Danya Wood

Residents in the area say the building on fire is St John's Church.

Nearby resident Ngahina Gedge wrote on Facebook, "fire at St John's Church in town... can see smoke from our house".

The Fire Service has been alerted.