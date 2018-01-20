Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police

A puppy ripped from its owners arms on the North Shore this week has been found by police.

Police announced in a Facebook post last night the rottweiler puppy had been found in Whangaparoa.

Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence. Source: 1 NEWS

Rosko the puppy had been taken outside his owner's Castor Bay home on Monday morning following a scuffle.

Rosko's owner Grace Read posted on her Facebook page today her gratitude to the police for finding her puppy.

"I have a million thank yous for everyone who came together for Rosko.

"I just want to thank everyone to know we have our happy little pup back and I've never felt so grateful."

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in the aggravated robbery.

Also facing court are a 19-year-old woman who was summonsed for making a false statement, and a 20-year-old woman who was summonsed for offering to supply cannabis, and attempting to procure the commission of an offence.

Police are making further inquiries to locate two more people in relation to the puppy theft.