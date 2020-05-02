Rosewood Rest Home now NZ's deadliest Covid-19 cluster after another death

The Ministry of Health has announced there are six new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It said there has been one more death from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The deceased, George Hollings, was a resident of Rosewood Rest Home who was transferred to Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. The death toll is now 20.

Mr Hollings' family asked for some information about him to be released so his friends who they are not in touch with have a chance to grieve with them.

The family said he will be remembered as "a real Kiwi bloke, a rough diamond, who loved his deer stalking".

New cases

The new Covid-19 cases were made up of two confirmed cases and four probable case. Five of today’s cases can be traced to a known source but one case is still being investigated, the Ministry of Health said.

Of those cases, the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS two are linked to St Margaret's Hospital and Resthome in Auckland.

Two others in Auckland are linked to known cases and another case is in Christchurch, linked to the Rosewood Rest Home cluster.

The case still under investigation is in the Waitematā district.

Today's cases bring New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, to 1485. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is 1134.

Of those cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1263 people have recovered, up 11 on yesterday for 85 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom-free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

The Ministry of Health added there are five people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

New Zealand now has 1485 Covid-19 cases, as of May 2. Source: 1 NEWS

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.

Yesterday, 5328 Covid-19 tests were carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total to 139,898 so far.

After yesterday’s news that one of the 16 clusters - which stemmed from a wedding in Wellington – was closed, the Ministry of Health confirmed today two more clusters have also been updated with the same classification.

The Ministry of Health says on its website closed means there is no longer transmission of the virus within, or associated with the cluster after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent onset date of a reported case.

More clusters are expected to be closed in the coming days.

Rosewood Rest Home has become the deadliest cluster in the country, with 11 of New Zealand's 20 deaths linked to it.

Today's information was released electronically as no Government media conferences have been scheduled this weekend.

'Most compassionate staff'

The Ministry of Health said the deceased’s family ask for the media to respect their privacy and to give them time to grieve.

It added: "His family also say the staff who cared for George did an exemplary job. We can’t speak highly enough of the care Dad received. You’ve clearly chosen the best, most compassionate staff to work at Burwood."