Rooms smaller than a carpark? Seven Sharp looks at the future of city living in Auckland

A new concept in city living is opening soon in Auckland's CBD called The Coh, short for co-home.

On offer is 22 bedrooms, a communal kitchen and living areas.

It will cost tenants $360 per week to rent a room that includes Netflix, a Sunday roast, cleaners and organised outings.

However, the bedrooms are smaller than a carpark.

While that might put some people off, Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells thinks you can fit quite a lot into seven square metres of space.