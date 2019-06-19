TODAY |

Rooms smaller than a carpark? Seven Sharp looks at the future of city living in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland

A new concept in city living is opening soon in Auckland's CBD called The Coh, short for co-home.

On offer is 22 bedrooms, a communal kitchen and living areas.

It will cost tenants $360 per week to rent a room that includes Netflix, a Sunday roast, cleaners and organised outings.

However, the bedrooms are smaller than a carpark.

While that might put some people off, Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells thinks you can fit quite a lot into seven square metres of space.

Watch his experiment with minimalist living in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jeremy Wells decided to measure for himself and see how much $360 a week will get you. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
It’s been called one of the largest drug busts in US history.
Police discover massive haul of cocaine worth $1.5b - one of the biggest drug busts in US history
3
The Kiwi singing trio are appearing in an All Stars series of The Voice Australia.
Delta Goodrem in tears as The Koi Boys perform Let it Be tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims on The Voice
4
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene.
Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23
The harmful substance has been found in other sections of the wall around the world.

Christchurch's Berlin Wall slabs to be tested for asbestos

04:06
Sarah Page set up The Kindness Collective, which has helped countless people in need.

Auckland woman known for spreading kindness around the community rewarded $10,000
01:50
The respiratory disease that’s killing the endangered New Zealand birds might have reached its peak.

Experts hopeful deadly kākāpō disease has reached its peak
01:57
A popular type of stone used to make benchtops has been dubbed the “new asbestos”.

Over 1000 Kiwi workers could have been exposed to 'new asbestos', specialists warn