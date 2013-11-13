 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rookie cop's tasering of fleeing suspect unjustified, says police watchdog

share

Source:

AAP

A rookie Auckland police officer should never have fired his Taser at a fleeing suspect, the police watchdog says.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a report released today, the Independent Police Conduct Authority says the probationary constable shot a man running from officers in the back and leg during a chase in Mt Eden in October 2015.

"Police policy is clear that a Taser can only be used on a person who is assaultive", authority chair Sir David Carruthers said.

"As the man was running away at the time he was tasered, his behaviour had not met that threshold. The officer's use of the Taser on the man clearly breached policy."

The man had earlier led police on a pursuit in a stolen Porsche, before fleeing on foot when the car was stopped by spikes.

The authority said the officer believed the man was trying to get into a house and fired twice to stop him.

It accepted the constable was inexperienced and worried about public safety.

The probes hit the man in the leg and back. However the man pulled them out with no obvious ill effects and continued running.

The man was arrested shortly after following a struggle and charged with stealing a car, assaulting police, not stopping for police and carrying tools for burglary.

There was no evidence to support the man's claim the officer had pushed him down a flight of stairs, tried to break his arm and told ambulance staff to "knock him out".

"The force used by the officer to handcuff and control the man was reasonable and justified in the circumstances", Sir David said.

In a statement, police said while the accepted the tasering was a breach of policy, officers often had to make split-second decisions.

"We have acknowledged that while the officer's actions were not in line with policy, he and the other officers were acting in good faith," Auckland city district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

Related

Man with taser arrested in Christchurch following burglary

Use of Taser on handcuffed man in prison van 'unjustified' and 'disproportionate', police watchdog finds
1 NEWS

Video: Horrifying moment UK police officers Taser race relations advisor in the face

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police officer outside property where five people shot in Kamo, Whangarei

Five people suffer serious injuries in shootout between Nomads and Black Power gangs in Whangarei

00:38
2
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection - but is it legit?

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


01:57
4
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

05:19
5
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi proudly telling Kiwi stories

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ