Ronan Keating says watching Lions tour to NZ has been 'phenomenal'

Being in New Zealand for the Lions tour has been "phenomenal" says Boyzone and solo star Ronan Keating.

Watching the Lions play on tour has been a tick off the bucket list for Keating, who was in New Zealand last week to watch his team play.

In an interview with The Breeze, Keating says being in New Zealand with its rich rugby heritage for the Lions tour has made him even more addicted to the sport.

"When you're here it's just all encompassing. It just takes over."

During his short stay in New Zealand Keating and his son met Hurricanes winger Julian Savea following his 100th game.

Savea and Keating even sang a duet of When You Say Nothing At All during a party with the team.

The Irish star and his son Jack, 18, also managed to party into the small hours with the Lions team last week.

In an interview with The Breeze host Jeanette Thomas, Keating also revealed that he is teaming up with his old bandmates to record an album for Boyzone's 25th anniversary.

Keating says the band is planning a world tour which will include New Zealand.