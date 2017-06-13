 

Ronan Keating says watching Lions tour to NZ has been 'phenomenal'

Being in New Zealand for the Lions tour has been "phenomenal" says Boyzone and solo star Ronan Keating.

The Irish music star and his son flew to New Zealand to watch his team the Lions play last week.
Source: The Breeze

Watching the Lions play on tour has been a tick off the bucket list for Keating, who was in New Zealand last week to watch his team play.

In an interview with The Breeze, Keating says being in New Zealand with its rich rugby heritage for the Lions tour has made him even more addicted to the sport.

"When you're here it's just all encompassing. It just takes over."

During his short stay in New Zealand Keating and his son met Hurricanes winger Julian Savea following his 100th game.

The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Savea and Keating even sang a duet of When You Say Nothing At All during a party with the team.

The Irish star and his son Jack, 18, also managed to party into the small hours with the Lions team last week.

In an interview with The Breeze host Jeanette Thomas, Keating also revealed that he is teaming up with his old bandmates to record an album for Boyzone's 25th anniversary.

Keating says the band is planning a world tour which will include New Zealand.

"It would be great to get the boys down here."

The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.

