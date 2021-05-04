Ron Brierley gives up knighthood following child porn charge

Ron Brierley is to be stripped of his knighthood.

Ron Brierley at the Premier Investments AGM Source: Getty

He has written to the Clerk of the Executive Council to resign as a Knight Bachelor and the Queen has been informed.

The Prime Minister started the process of removing his knighthood on April 1, after he pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material at a Sydney court hearing.

Brierley can no longer be called 'Sir' and his insignia has been requested back.

He was written to on April 6 and given 30 days to give the Prime Minister any information before she made a decision to strip his knighthood.