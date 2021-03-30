TODAY |

Romano's pizza factory in Christchurch hit by major fire in early hours of the morning

The Christchurch factory of New Zealand's leading manufacturers of pastry and supermarket pizzas has been gutted by fire. 

The 2,000 square metre Romanos Foods facility on Foundry Ave, Hillsborough went up in flames around 1 am this morning. 

Eleven fire crews from around the city were called to the blaze.

Everyone in the building at the time have been accounted for.

According to a Fire and New Zealand spokesperson, while the single storey building is in an industrial area, anyone who lives or works nearby is asked to avoid inhaling the smoke. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

