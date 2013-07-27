Romanian pair charged with credit card skimming

Source:NZN
New Zealand police say they have arrested two Romanians who are key figures in a large international organised crime group responsible for credit card skimming and false IDs.
Stock image of a pile of credit cards
Source: Photos.com
The men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested yesterday afternoon and were due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.
They are charged with participating in an organised crime group, provision of false or misleading information, using forged documents and misleading an immigration officer.
