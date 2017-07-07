Rolled truck blocking two lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway causes headaches for motorists

Source:
Two lanes are blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Mt Wellington after a truck and three cars crashed.
The truck has rolled over the first and second lane of the motorway heading northbound.
Fire communications staff say only minor injuries have been suffered in the accident but that the crash is causing delays for motorists.
Police and ambulance are also in attendance.
The incident happened at 12.24PM.
