Rogue wave sweeps car off seawall in Wellington while owners went fishing

A rogue wave has knocked a parked car it off a seawall in Lyall Bay, Wellington leaving it upside down and being smashed by waves on the rocks below.

A car swept off the rocks by a rogue wave in Lyall Bay, Wellington. Source: Tyler Ngaia

Police told 1 NEWS no one was inside the car at the time and there have been no injuries reported.

Police say the owners parked the car on the seawall while they went fishing.