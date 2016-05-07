Rogue rat on Auckland's Tiritiri Matangi Island sanctuary caught

A rat that sparked an intense search of the Tiritiri Matangi Island sanctuary has been caught, the Department of Conservation says.

Rat Source: istock.com

The department began setting traps and brought in two dogs after rat footprints were discovered on the Hauraki Gulf island earlier this month.

Today it announced a rat had been killed in a trap on Hobbs Beach and found by rangers in the morning.

"We're thrilled to have caught this rat as it posed a serious threat to the native birds and other native wildlife on Tiritiri Matangi," DOC acting Auckland inner islands operations manager John Galilee said.

More than 50 additional traps and 60 extra tracking tunnels were set up as part of the hunt.

Tiritiri Matangi has been free of animal pests since 1993, and just a single rat could do significant harm to the island's small populations of defenseless animals, including birds, DOC said.

A visiting vessel was the most likely way a pest would reach the island.

"We want to remind boat owners to make sure there isn't a rat or a mouse stowed away on their vessel, whenever they're heading out to sea in the Hauraki Gulf," Mr Galilee said.

The dead rat has been sent to Auckland for scientific analysis.