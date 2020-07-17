Rodney the missing Marton ITM cat found safe and well

Rodney the Marton hardware store cat has been found safe and well after being dumped in the wild over a month ago.

Rodney the beloved ITM cat who had been missing since June has been found safe and well Source: Facebook

The beloved tabby had called Central ITM home for almost a decade, but was dumped 15km north of Marton by a store manager who has since been stood down.

Multiple search parties had gone out to look for Rodney since, and a Facebook page dedicated to him was also created.

The good news of his homecoming was shared by Marton Moggies, a local stray cat rescue group, on their Facebook page this afternoon.

The group says they had received a tip off from a local who believed Rodney was living on their farm, so the team "immediately set traps" and within 3 hours they picked him up.

"Rodney had trekked around 13km in the other direction (away from Marton) from where he was left! He has had a couple of days to settle down and we think his snuggles and purrs tell us he’s happy to be back to the inside life," Marton Moggies' Facebook post read.

Rodney has been taken to the vet for a full check up, microchipped and treated for worms and fleas. The vet bill was covered by Central ITM.

Marton Moggies say they are "100 per cent" sure it is him, as someone who knows him well has confirmed his identity.