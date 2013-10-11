Rodney burglary suspects found hiding under house after police manhunt

Two men who were subject to a large manhunt after a burglary in the Waitoki area of Rodney, north of Auckland, have been arrested.

The men, both in their 30's, fled on foot into Waitoki bush after they were disturbed during a burglary of a home on Whitehills Road just after 10am this morning, said Waitemata Police acting Inspector Jason Homan.

A large number of police were searching the area, with support from a Police Eagle Helicopter.

Just after 1.30pm the men were found hiding under a house and have since been taken into custody.