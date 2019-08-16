Rodger Finlay appointed as Chair of New Zealand Post

New Zealand Post has new chief executive, with investment banker Rodger Finlay appointed to the role.

Government ministers Shane Jones and Grant Robertson confirmed the appointment today.

Mr Finlay's new role starts on August 21 and runs until April 30, 2022.

Mr Jones says: "Mr Finlay is a capable and experienced Chair, who will bring strong governance and senior commercial experience to the NZ Post Board at a time of significant challenge to its business models.

"He also brings skills that are relevant to NZ Post’s role as the majority owner of Kiwibank."

Mr Jones went on to say: "Shareholding ministers are confident Mr Finlay can help guide NZ Post through the changing mail environment while ensuring a high standard of service is maintained, especially in the region".

Mr Finlay says he's "honoured to have the opportunity to lead NZ Post as it continues to transform its business, and addresses its commercial opportunities".

Mr Finlay is currently a director of Ngai Tahu Holdings, Rural Equities Ltd and RNZ. He will retire from his current role as a governor on the board of Radio New Zealand.