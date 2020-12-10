Rockfall warning sign for Cape Kidnappers walk the only change after $400k DOC, council risk assessment, business says

A business banned by the Government for almost two years from running tours on Cape Kidnappers is reopening tomorrow morning.

The new sign at Cape Kidnappers put in place by the Department of Conservation and Hastings District Council. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Tom Kitchin of rnz.co.nz

The company is astounded that after the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Hastings District Council spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to assess the risk, all that's changed is a new sign.

Gannet Beach Adventures, based in Hawke's Bay, were told to stop operating their tractor trips after two tourists walking the track alone were caught in a landslide that left them with serious injuries.

After the landslide last January, DOC ordered two risk reports.

One of the reports said the risk from visiting the gannets was just less than the risk of eruption when walking the popular Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

But it was still riskier than rafting, jet boating or visiting Fox or Franz Josef glaciers.

Now, after nearly two years, Colin Lindsay of Gannet Beach Adventures gets to start up his tractor again, to take people to explore the beach.

Lindsay was thankful for the decision but it felt "bittersweet".

"We're delighted to get those tractors back on the beach, just disappointed that we can be, our business can be just shut down for 22 months, for something that we weren't involved in the incident at all, it was a Department of Conservation promoted walk, it proved to be a really bad decision of theirs to promote it and we've paid the ultimate price, financially."

He said the sign was the only real improvement after the Hastings District Council and DOC spent over $400,000.

"We're now going back on the beach, no one would actually notice there's anything different, there's a new sign down here and that's it, 22 months and probably half a million dollars of ratepayers or taxpayer’s dollars and we got a new sign down here."

The full track reopened for walkers on the Friday before Labour weekend - after DOC and the council added signs at the ends of the beaches.

The signs say there is a rockfall risk and the route could be submerged by incoming tide.

In a statement, DOC Hawke's Bay operations manager Jenny Nelson-Smith said Gannet Beach Adventures had to provide a safety plan before operating, and the department had only just accepted it.

Although it could be safer travelling with a tour, she said the track was open for anyone willing to take the risk.

"We encourage anyone considering travelling along the beach to ensure they understand the serious risks first and, if they are not comfortable, they should not proceed."

DOC said it maintained the track to a lower backcountry standard, so users could find it a bit rougher than it had been previously.

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone, who lived in the area near the cape, said the closure of a popular tourist attraction and track had been tough on the community.

"As I say, it impacted on all the local businesses. The summer season is a big thing for the beach, so that was a big impact, just not having the people coming out to have the tractor ride."

Despite adding only a sign, Redstone says council and DOC have covered all the bases.

"We've done everything we can to ensure people's safety as much as we can."

She was hoping for a good turnout of visitors, especially since borders are shut to international tourists.