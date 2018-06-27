 

RocketLab's first commercial Electron rocket launch could happen today

RocketLab are hoping weather conditions will allow the launch of their Electron rocket from a launchpad near Mahia today.

The Electron rocket on the launch pad at the Rocket Lab facility on the Mahia Peninsula.

Source: Rocket Lab

The rocket was due to launch on Saturday, but an issue with a satellite dish on Chatham Island prevented it.

Today's launch window opens for four hours from 12.30pm.

If weather conditions are favourable, the launch will be live streamed.

