RocketLab successfully catches rocket with a helicopter

Source:  1 NEWS

RocketLab has successfully completed a mid-air recovery test which includes catching an Electron test rocket with a helicopter. And the whole impressive feat was caught on camera.

The exercise was a test to see if a helicopter could catch and rocket in mid-air.

The successful test is a major step forward in RocketLab’s plans to reuse the first stage of its Electron launch vehicle for multiple missions.

The test took place in early March, approximately 100km off the coast of Auckland.

RocketLab Chief Executive Peter Beck celebrated the milestone and says it’s a big step in increasing launch frequency by eliminating the need to build a new first stage rocket for every mission.

The next phase of the development is to recover a full Electron first stage rocket from the ocean and have it returned to RocketLab’s factory for refurbishment.

This will not be caught mid-air by a helicopter, but will be equipment with a parachute to slow its descent before a soft landing in the ocean where it will be recovered by a ship.

