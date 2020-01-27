RocketLab Founder, Neonatologist and an Actress shortlisted for New Zealander of the Year

Professor Jane Harding, Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira and Peter Beck have been announced as this year's New Zealander of the year finalists.

Professor Jane Harding, Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira and Peter Beck have been announced as the finalists for New Zealander of the year 2020. Source: Supplied

The winner will be announced at next month's ceremony on February 20 in the 11th awards show.

Previous award winners include mental health advocate Mike King, Taika Waititi and Sir Stephen Tindall.

Peter Beck is pioneering a back in the rocket industry for New Zealand through his company, Rocketlab.

Beck's billion dollar industry has provided jobs for over 400 people and has already launched 40 satellites in to orbit.

Best known for her work with babies who have low blood sugar, Professor Jane Harding was also named the 2019 Supreme Woman of influence and was awarded the order of merit in 2002.

Harding's research has resulted in halving rates of New Zealand neonatal intensive care admissions for babies with this condition.

Seventy-five per cent of birthing units now use the treatment Harding founded through her research into glucose levels in babies.

Ward-Lealand is one of New Zealand's most successful actors and has been a strong advocate for te reo Māori.

She was gifted the name Te Atamira (The Stage) by Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and the late Dr Te Wharehuia Milroy for her championing of te reo throughout the performing arts community.

Ward-Lealand also works as a mentor to emerging actors, filmmakers and writers.

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year

Peter Beck

Professor Jane Harding

Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira CNZM

The University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

Tabby Besley

Georgia Hale

Fraser McConnell

Ryman Helathcare Senior New Zealander of the Year

Professor Bob Elliott

Lexie Matheson

Dame Margaret June Sparrow

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year

Bill Buckley - Buckley Systems Ltd

Fady Mishriki

Aliesha Staples – Staples VR

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Foster Hope Charitable Trust

Good Bitches Baking Trust

ZEALANDIA (Karori Sanctuary Trust)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year