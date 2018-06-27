Rocket Lab's second mission for 2020 delayed as high winds cancel launch

Rocket Lab's second mission for 2020 has been delayed due to high winds this evening.

The Electron rocket on the launch pad at the Rocket Lab facility on the Mahia Peninsula. Source: Rocket Lab

The rideshare mission was originally scheduled for March 27. Today's delay came after the countdown to launch had already begun on the East Coast's Mahia Penninsula.

The mission is named Don’t Stop Me Now, in recognition of Rocket Lab board member and Queen fan Scott Smith, a Rocket Lab board member and friend to the team who passed away in February 2020.

When it does launch, the mission will deploy payloads from NASA, the NRO and the University of New South Wales that will launch several small satellites.

The spacecraft will use a wireless network of lightweight mini-satellites to measure the strength and direction of electrical currents flowing in and out of Earth’s magnetic field, the impact of which can affect radio communications and electrical systems.

Data obtained from the mission will also help researchers better understand the makeup of Earth’s polar lights (aurora) and better predict potentially dangerous solar storms.

Delayed by high winds, the launch was originally set for 5.15pm this afternoon before being abandoned at 6.30pm.