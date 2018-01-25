 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rocket Lab's Humanity Star to be visible over New Zealand skies tonight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Rocket Lab's Humanity Star will be visible over New Zealand tonight at about 8.20pm.

The star spins like a disco ball and will circle the earth every 90 minutes.
Source: Breakfast

The satellite was launched into space by the company in January and is set to shine tonight with little cloud cover over the country.

Rocket Lab says tonight will be the best night to view the Humanity Star this week.

It's intended to serve as a focal point for humanity, as every person on Earth will have the opportunity to see and experience it, the company earlier said in a statement.

Likened to a giant disco ball with its 65 panels, the star orbits the earth every 90 minutes and can be tracked on the Humanity Star website.

It's expected to stay in space for another six months before its orbit starts to decay and the satellite is pulled back into Earth's gravity, burning the satellite on re-entry.

Related

Space

00:17
Smoke was understood to have been coming out of two batteries inside the Mangere facility.

Overheating battery prompts Fire Service callout to Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse
02:24
The Humanity Star is the brainchild of Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's Kiwi boss, but not all are impressed.

Rocket Lab NZ blasted for sending giant disco ball into space for no real scientific purpose

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

01:34
3
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

00:15
4
The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.

Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

00:15
5
The girl was attacked at her grandmother's home by a family pet and died on the way to hospital.

'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

Octavia Spencer, left, and Sally Hawkins arrive at the Oscars.

LIVE: First major Oscar goes to Sam Rockwell for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

New Zealand's Weta Workshop are nominated for two films in the Best Visual Effects category.

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 