Rocket Lab's Humanity Star to be visible over New Zealand skies tonight

Rocket Lab's Humanity Star will be visible over New Zealand tonight at about 8.20pm.

The satellite was launched into space by the company in January and is set to shine tonight with little cloud cover over the country.

Rocket Lab says tonight will be the best night to view the Humanity Star this week.

It's intended to serve as a focal point for humanity, as every person on Earth will have the opportunity to see and experience it, the company earlier said in a statement.

Likened to a giant disco ball with its 65 panels, the star orbits the earth every 90 minutes and can be tracked on the Humanity Star website.