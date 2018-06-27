TODAY |

Rocket Lab's 'another one leaves the crust' mission set to launch

Source: 

New Zealand company Rocket Lab is launching its first rocket for the year from Māhia Peninsula later this month.

The Electron rocket on the launch pad at the Rocket Lab facility on the Mahia Peninsula. Source: Rocket Lab

The mission, named Another One Leaves the Crust is scheduled for lift-off during a 10-day launch window, beginning on 16 January.

It will be a dedicated mission for European space technology company OHB group.

Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck said the launch was taking place at a quick pace, within six months of signing the contract.

"By flying as a dedicated mission on Electron, OHB and their mission partners have control over launch timing, orbit, integration schedule, and other mission parameters."

Rocket Lab also aims to launch a mission to the Moon in support of NASA's CAPSTONE program this year.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Space
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.5 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot
2
Boys, aged 5 and 9, 'flew off their feet' after cyclist failed to stop at Auckland crossing
3
Third person drowns in 24 hours after Lake Taupō death
4
'It's a mass-spreader event' – Speaker at pro-Trump protest in Washington DC encourages crowd to hug each other
5
All Black Brodie Retallick recovers personal Instagram account after comical discussion with hacker
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:05

Where is Jack Ma, China's billionaire e-commerce pioneer?
02:13

Kiwi travellers desperate to return home want 72-hour testing window widened

Body recovered from Waikato lake in search for missing man
00:34

Spectacular Northland dolphin sighting marred by fact they were chased by people trying to film them