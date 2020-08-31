TODAY |

Rocket Lab successfully launches microsatellite after last month's flight failure

Source:  1 NEWS

Rocket Lab successfully launched a rocket from Māhia Peninsula today, carrying a microsatellite into orbit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rocket launch was aired live by the Kiwi-based aerospace company. Source: Supplied

It's the Kiwi-based aerospace company's first successful launch after a rocket failure in July.

Today's mission was the 14th Electron mission and its fourth this year, Rocket Lab said in a statement.

It launched from the Māhia Peninsula launch complex just after 3pm today.

The rocket was carrying a microsatellite, Sequoia, for private company Capella Space, deployed around 500km from Earth.

It's part of a larger mission for the company, which will see a "constellation" of satellites.

Read More
Rocket Lab to resume launches this month after flight failure

"Sequoia will provide insights and data that can be used for security, agricultural and infrastructure monitoring, as well as disaster response and recovery," Rocket Lab says.

Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Peter Beck says he's excited for future launches to resume.

"I'm also immensely proud of the team, their hard work, and dedication in returning Electron to the pad safely and quickly as we get back to frequent launches with an even more reliable launch vehicle for our small satellite customers," he says.

In early July, a faulty electrical connection meant the 13th Electron flight failed, the rocket losing connection with Earth after lift-off.

The company got the thumbs up from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches in early August.

New Zealand
Space
Technology
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19
2
Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
3
Judith Collins says husband isn't sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused
4
Driver dies after crashing into fence in Nelson
5
'More risk' in Auckland's move to Level 2 this time round - Covid-19 modeller
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Noumea-based NZ consul Bruce Shepherd dies, aged 55

Searchers call for help finding missing Kiwi paraglider on satellite photos
03:12

Police praise Kiwis for 'embracing' use of masks on public transport as new rules begin
00:24

Ministry of Health launches review into botched Covid-19 testing information