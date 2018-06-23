Rocket Lab scrubs first commercial Electron rocket launch in Mahia today

Rocket Lab have scrubbed the first commercial flight of their Electron rocket in Mahia this afternoon.

The launch mission, dubbed It's Business Time, has a 14-day launch window - that began at 12.50pm today - for its planned launch from Onenui Station, in Mahia Peninsula.

The scrub was called just before 4pm due to an issue with a tracking dish on the Chatham Islands.



It was originally slated for launch from April 20 to May 3, but plans were postponed after unusual behaviour was detected in a motor controller.

Corrective measures have since been put in place.

A new target time for the next launch attempt will be announced shortly, Rocket Lab says.

