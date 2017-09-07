Rocket Lab schedules second NZ launch

New Zealand-based space company Rocket Lab has announced a second test of its Electron rocket.

The company will attempt the launch from the North Island's Mahia Peninsula during a 10-day window starting December 8.

The company's inaugural test in May reached space but didn't make it into orbit after a communication fault forced the flight to be aborted.

"Electron's first test made history when it became the first orbital-class launch vehicle to reach space from a private launch facility," chief Peter Beck said today.

"This is the first test carrying customer payloads and we'll be monitoring everything closely as we attempt to reach orbit."

Like during the first launch, control teams expected to "scrub" multiple times while waiting for suitable weather, he said.

Rocket Lab plans to run three tests before starting commercial operations.