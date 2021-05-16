TODAY |

Rocket Lab’s satellites launch from Hawke’s Bay’s Mahia peninsula fails overnight

Source:  Associated Press

Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in Hawke’s Bay’s Mahia Peninsula failed overnight.

Rocket Lab is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate the anomaly and identify the root cause to correct the issue for future missions. Source: Rocket Lab.

The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket’s second stage, the company said in a statement.

The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring company.

“Today’s anomaly occurred after 17 successful orbital launches of the Electron launch vehicle. With multiple launch vehicles currently in production, Rocket Lab is prepared for a rapid return to flight as soon as investigations are complete and any required corrective actions are in place,” the statement said.

Rocket Lab said the rocket’s first stage successfully parachuted into the ocean and crews were working to recover it. The company is trying to develop a capability to recover and reuse Electron first stages.

Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has launch sites on Mahia Peninsula and Wallops Island, Virginia.

New Zealand
Space
Hawke's Bay
