Rocket Lab reports loss of Electron rocket after blasting off from Hawke's Bay

Rocket Lab's latest launch this morning hasn't gone to plan, with the company announcing "the loss of the vehicle" after it went into orbit.

Hawke's Bay residents may have noticed something bright in the sky this morning abut 9.13am as the rocket lifted off.

The 'Pics Or It Didn't Happen' mission successfully made it to orbit, where it was to deliver a number of commercial satellites, but Rocket Lab announced about 9.44am that the rocket had been lost.

"An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle," the company wrote.

"We are deeply sorry to the customers on board Electron.

"The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn.

"More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Company co-founder and Kiwi Peter Beck said on Twitter that "we lost the flight late into the mission.

"I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers satellites today.

"Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."

Rocket Lab's launch site is located right on the tip of the Mahia Peninsula at Ahuriri Point.