TODAY |

Rocket Lab launches controversial US military satellite from Māhia site

Source: 

A controversial satellite from Rocket Lab has successfully launched today from its Māhia site.

Source: 1 NEWS

A experimental satellite for the US military was one of the items launched into space.

The satellite, called 'Gunsmoke J', will test technologies that support development of the US Army.

Some in the community fear it might be breaking New Zealand's nuclear-free laws.

Minister Stuart Nash signed off on the payload.

Peace activists are planning a protest at Māhia, a small seaside community between Napier and Gisborne.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Technology
Space
Defence
North America
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Auckland Countdown visited by MIQ worker who contracted Covid-19
2
'To me, they stole it off my mother' — Ngātiwai occupy land they want returned
3
Man dies in two-car crash after police say he sped away from Horowhenua traffic stop
4
Fair Go: Couple stands their ground after Ford refuses to pay for car’s transmission failure
5
Police justified in fatally shooting triple-homicide suspect during Tauranga pursuit - IPCA
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37

Prominent Kiwi rich lister found guilty of sexual assault and cover up attempt

Man dies in two-car crash after police say he sped away from Horowhenua traffic stop
00:33

Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 people dead, including police officer

Data mining would help SIS counter-terrorism effort despite public 'reticence' - report