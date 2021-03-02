Rocket Lab launches controversial US military satellite from Māhia site

A controversial satellite from Rocket Lab has successfully launched today from its Māhia site.
A experimental satellite for the US military was one of the items launched into space.
The satellite, called 'Gunsmoke J', will test technologies that support development of the US Army.
Some in the community fear it might be breaking New Zealand's nuclear-free laws.
Minister Stuart Nash signed off on the payload.
Peace activists are planning a protest at Māhia, a small seaside community between Napier and Gisborne.