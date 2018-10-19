Rocket Lab expanding to US launchpad after success of NZ operation in Mahia

Rocket Lab says it will now send small satellites into orbit from the US state of Virginia, as well as from the Mahia Peninsula.

Peter Beck said yesterday NZT that it will build its launch pad at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

"Rocket Lab's mission has always been to open access to space to improve life on Earth," he said.

"That's always been the goal from day one ... we're in an exciting new era where small satellites are paying playing a huge role in that.

"These satellites are really critical to improving life on Earth and in not only today's world but tomorrow's world.

"Following the success of Electron's first orbital flight from our New Zealand facility, form Launch Complex 1, the next phase for Rocket Lab has been to scale.

"And right now, within the United States, there is a critical need for a dedicated small launch pad launching off US soil for both our government and our commercial customers."

The spaceport is located at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility where unmanned cargo missions already launch to the International Space Station.

Huntington Beach, California-based Rocket Lab's endeavor reflects increasing demand from companies and governments alike to use small satellites.

They're used to gather images of earth and track anything from ships to weather.

Rocket Lab already has a working launch pad in New Zealand where it sent its first rocket into orbit in January.

The company plans to launch more rockets from there in November and December.