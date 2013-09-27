 

Rocket Lab denies fire in Auckland warehouse after five fire trucks arrive due to smoking battery

Rocket Lab have denied a fire occured at their Auckland Warehouse tonight, claiming smoking batteries led to a large emergency services response.

Fire Services confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene at Airpark Drive, Mangere, just outside Auckland Airport just after 7pm to find two battery cells on fire. 

Five fire trucks and two ambulances were in attended the scene. 

However, a statement issued by Rocket Lab some hours later denied there was a fire.

"The Fire service attended a call out at Rocket Lab this evening due to smoke releasing from a battery," Rocket Lab communications manager Morgan Bailey said.

"No one was injured in the incident. The Fire service is remaining on site as a precaution while the batteries return to a normal temperature."

The fire is said to be in Rocket Lab's warehouse which is right next to their mission control. 

St John is checking over half a dozen workers who were in the warehouse at the time of the incident. 

Rocket Lab is behind the recent launch of 'Still Testing' the Electron rocket.

There has been no reports of injury. 

