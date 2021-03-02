Rocket Lab confirms plans to lift off on US stock exchange and offer manned flights

Space company Rocket Lab has confirmed it will publicly list through a merger deal with a special purpose acquisition company in the US.

The deal with Vector Acquisition, values the company at NZ$5.6 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The combined company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker RKLB and current Rocket Lab shareholders would hold 82 per cent of the company's equity.

Chief executive and founder Peter Beck said Rocket Lab had been one of only two private companies to deliver regular and reliable access to orbit.

"This milestone accelerates Rocket Lab's ability to unlock the full potential of space through our launch and spacecraft platforms and catalyses our ambition to create a new multi-billion-dollar business vertical in space applications."

The company intended to use the capital from the deal to fund development of its new rocket, Neutron, with an 8 ton payload lift capacity tailored for mega constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight.

"Rocket Lab is a once-in-a-generation company that is democratising access to space through its constant innovation, leading technology and proven execution," said Alex Slusky, chief executive of Vector.

"Vector Capital has a nearly 25-year track record of identifying and building high-growth technology businesses and we are thrilled to partner with Peter and Rocket Lab's talented team to support the Company's next generation platforms and capabilities."